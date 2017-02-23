Erweiterte Funktionen



Howard Hughes Corp. Bottom Line Rises 38% In Q4




23.02.17 23:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp.

(HHC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $72.11 million, or $1.69 per share. This was up from $52.43 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $278.55 million. This was up from $229.39 million last year.


Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $72.11 Mln. vs. $52.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.4% -Revenue (Q4): $278.55 Mln vs. $229.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
116,56 $ 115,88 $ 0,68 $ +0,59% 23.02./23:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US44267D1072 A1C7ML 123,99 $ 88,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 116,56 $ +0,59%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 108,575 € 0,00%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 108,617 € -1,09%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...