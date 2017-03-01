Houston Students To Speak To NASA Astronaut On International Space Station

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Students from Hartsfield Elementary 4-H Club of the Houston Independent School District in Texas will speak with a NASA astronaut currently living and working aboard the International Space Station at 10 a.



m. EST Friday, March 3.

NASA said the 20-minute, Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

Expedition 50 Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson will answer questions from students assembled on the campus of the Animal and Environmental Sciences Magnet at Hartsfield Elementary.

Whitson launched to the space station on Nov. 17, 2016.

