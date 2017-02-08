House Republicans Unveil Initial Democratic Targets For 2018

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Looking to hold on to their majority in the next election cycle, House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled an initial list of Democrats they intend to target in 2018.

The National Republican Congressional Committee claimed the 36 seats included on the list are held by Democrats that are out of touch with their districts.





The list released by the NRCC, the House GOP's campaign arm, includes Democrats from a number of districts carried by President Donald Trump in last year's election.

Several of the Democrats on the list represent blue-collar districts in the Midwest that were swayed by Trump's populist message.

"The success of our government depends on Republicans maintaining a strong majority in the House," said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers, R-Ohio.

He added, "We owe the American people assurance that the agenda we were elected on - healthcare reform, a stronger national defense, and more good-paying jobs - is fulfilled."

Stivers said the NRCC strategy will allow Republicans to be competitive in races throughout the country and achieve their goal of keeping the GOP in control of the House.

The release of the list by the NRCC comes a little over a week after House Democrats revealed a list of 59 Republican-held districts they intend to target in 2018.

The list released by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included a number of districts won by Hillary Clinton.

Democrats picked up just six House seats in last year's elections but will be hoping for a better showing next year, as midterm elections are historically challenging for the party of the incumbent president.

