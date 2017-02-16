House Republicans Request Justice Department Investigation Of Leaks

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, declined to investigate former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's communications with Russian officials but has asked for a probe of the leaks that ultimately led to Flynn's resignation.





Chaffetz and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., requested the investigation in a letter sent to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday.

The letter notes that media reports cited a U.S. intelligence agency's monitoring of Flynn's calls with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

"Generally, collection activities by intelligence agencies are classified, as are the products that result from those activities," Chaffetz and Goodlatte wrote. "This is to ensure the continued integrity of the sources and methods used."

They added, "Therefore, it seems probable that the fact that an intelligence agency monitored the call, if it did, as well as any recording of the call, would also be classified."

Chaffetz and Goodlatte said they have serious concerns about the potential inadequate protection of classified information and asked the inspector general to investigate whether classified information was mishandled.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at leaks from the intelligence community following Flynn's resignation, claiming that is the "real scandal."

"The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!" Trump said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM