House Republicans Pull Bill To Repeal And Replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a major blow to Republican leaders and President Donald Trump, the GOP has withdrawn a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Friday.





House Republicans decided to pull the bill amid signs that the legislation would be rejected in a planned vote.

The move comes despite vigorous efforts by Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to build support for the legislation.

A number of more conservative lawmakers opposed the bill amid criticism that it did not go far enough to repeal the provisions of Obamacare.

Moderate Republicans were also concerned about predictions the plan would cause millions of people to lose their insurance.

Ahead of the planned vote, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer acknowledged that Trump could not force members of Congress to vote a certain way.

Spicer argued that Trump and Ryan did everything possible to convince Republican lawmakers to fulfill their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House Republican leaders delayed a vote on the bill on Thursday amid indications of a lack of support, but Trump had previously demanded the vote go forward on Friday.

"After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Trump took aim at members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus earlier in the day, noting that they would allow federal funding for Planned Parenthood to continue if they voted against the bill.

"The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!" Trump tweeted.

The Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act would have cut off funding for Planned Parenthood for one year.

Even if the Republican healthcare bill had been approved by the House, the legislation was expected to face an even tougher uphill battle in the Senate.

The reconciliation process being used to advance the bill would have prevented a Democratic filibuster, but a number of Senate Republicans had expressed opposition to the plan.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM