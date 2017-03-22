House Intel Chairman Claims Incidental Surveillance Of Trump Transition Team

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.



, has revealed that communications by President Donald Trump and members of his transition team may have been monitored by the intelligence community.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nunes said the information seems to have been collected legally as part of normal, incidental collection.

"I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show that the president-elect and his team were, I guess, at least monitored," Nunes said.

He added, "It looks to me like it was all legally collected, but it was essentially a lot of information on the president-elect and his transition team and what they were doing."

Nunes indicated the reports he has seen on the information collected were not related to the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

The congressman stressed that the collection was legal but expressed concerns about how the individuals involved were "unmasked" and the information was disseminated through the intelligence community.

Nunes said he briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on the developments and intended to speak to Trump later in the day.

At a congressional hearing on Monday, FBI Director James Comey said he had no information that supported Trump's accusations of wiretapping by former President Barack Obama.

Nunes said he was subsequently brought the information he unveiled today by "sources who thought we should know it."

According to CNN, however, Congressman Jim Himes, D-Conn., said he spoke with ranking Democratic member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and that neither of them are familiar with the evidence Nunes is citing.

