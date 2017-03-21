Erweiterte Funktionen


House Freedom Caucus Not Taking Official Position On GOP Healthcare Bill




21.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting continued uncertainty about the fate of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the leader of the House Freedom Caucus said the group would not take an official position on the bill but still predicted that it would not pass.


House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters Monday that members of the conservative group would be encouraged to "vote for their constituents."


Meadows acknowledged that some members may change their minds on the bill under pressure from House Republican leaders and President Donald Trump.


However, Meadows said, "I'm confident that we have still enough concerns that a vote of 216 votes in the House would not happen today."


Republican leaders have made changes to the bill in an attempt to win more conservative support, but some lawmakers believe the legislation still does not go far enough.


The House is expected to vote on the Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act on Thursday, although the outcome remains unclear.


