House Committee Establishes Parameters For Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee announced Wednesday they have agreed on the framework of an investigation into Russian measures targeting the 2016 elections.





Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., released a statement outlining the scope of the investigation.

The committee will investigate links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns and the U.S. government's response as well as possible leaks of classified information by the intelligence community.

"The Intelligence Committee has been investigating Russia for years and warning about the Putin regime's hostile international actions, its aggression in cyber space, and its influential international propaganda campaigns," Nunes said.

"The committee is determined to continue and expand its inquiries into these areas, including Russian activities related to the 2016 U.S. elections," he added. "On a bipartisan basis, we will fully investigate all the evidence we collect and follow that evidence wherever it leads."

Schiff called the investigation a national security necessity and said the committee must leave no stone unturned in order to protect the country and meet the expectations of the American people.

The release of the investigation framework comes amid revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

A Sessions spokeswoman claimed the Attorney General met with the ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with the Russian government and argued that the "real story" is the leaking of information to the media.

