House Budget Committee Narrowly Approves Obamacare Replacement

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Republican proposal to repeal and replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare narrowly cleared a key House committee on Thursday.





The House Budget Committee voted 19 to 17 in favor of the bill, with three Republicans joining with the Democrats on the committee to vote against the legislation.

The Republicans that voted against the bill were Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., Dave Brat, R-Virg., and Gary Palmer, R-Ala., who are all members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The vote came after the legislation was previously approved by the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The budget committee is unable to amend the bill but may make non-binding recommendations before the legislation heads to the House Rules Committee.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised the vote, noting the budget committee's support puts the GOP a step closer to keeping their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"We're very pleased with where we are, because we're on track and on schedule with where we have been intending to be this whole time," Ryan said.

Ryan plans to hold a House floor vote on the bill next week despite continued signs of opposition from more conservative lawmakers.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM