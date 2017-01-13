House Approves Resolution Setting Up Repeal Of Obamacare

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans in Congress took another step toward repealing the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare on Friday.





The House voted 227 to 198 in favor of a budget resolution that instructs committees to write legislation repealing Obamacare.

The vote largely came down along party lines, with nearly all Republicans voting in favor and every Democrat in the chamber voting in opposition.

House approval came after the Senate voted 51 to 48 in favor of the resolution early Thursday morning in another largely party-line vote.

Ahead of the vote, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the resolution provides Congress with the legislative tools to repeal and replace Obamacare, which he called a critical first step toward delivering relief to Americans struggling under the law.

"In the weeks ahead, several steps will be taken to provide relief," Ryan said. "Some steps will be taken by this body. Some steps will be taken by the new administration, including, after he is confirmed as HHS Secretary, our colleague from Georgia, Mr. Price.

He added, "Our goal is a truly patient-centered system, which means more options to choose from, lower costs, and greater control over your coverage."

During his highly anticipated press conference on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said repealing and replacing Obamacare will be essentially simultaneous but noted the process is very complicated.

Meanwhile, Democrats have bashed the GOP for moving ahead with repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan.

Democrats claim the move will kick tens of millions Americans off their insurance and throw the whole healthcare system into chaos.

