Erweiterte Funktionen



Hostmore - Ready to party




26.01.22 08:36
Edison Investment Research

Hostmore has bucked concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant with its expectation of FY21 pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA ‘well ahead of £18.6m market consensus’. While buoyancy in October and November was the driver, December proved resilient with cancellations owing to COVID-19 concerns more than made up by walk-ins and new reservations. We are therefore raising our FY21 forecast of EBITDA (our key metric) by £2m and revenue by £10m. For the current year the newly confirmed imminent easing of COVID-19 restrictions should spur the benefit of Fridays’ wide-ranging brand initiatives and growth opportunities in a favourable property market. Hostmore’s meagre rating of under 6x FY22e EV/EBITDA belies such positives and is low against an average of c 10x for its peers.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Uran-Aktie startet jetzt durch
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,192 € 1,18 € 0,012 € +1,02% 26.01./12:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMV9MD66 A3C5TG 1,37 € 1,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,192 € +1,19%  08:05
Frankfurt 1,192 € +1,02%  09:16
München 1,266 € -0,63%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Aufwärtstrend bestätigt. Neuer 264% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...