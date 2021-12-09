Erweiterte Funktionen
Hostmore - Delivering on its plans
09.12.21 10:14
Edison Investment Research
Notwithstanding the proposed tightening of restrictions amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Hostmore has accompanied news of continued buoyant trading with assurances of costs mitigation and further COVID-19 leasehold concessions this year and next. Confirmation of like-for-like EBITDA in October and November was up on 2019, and a positive response to Fridays’ Christmas promotions, reinforce our confidence in our current year forecasts. Meanwhile, expected growth opportunities in a favourable property market are being realised with a likely accelerated rollout (five sites in legal negotiations). We reiterate that an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x FY22e is a sharp discount to that of its peers (we estimate c 10x average) and ignores Fridays’ strong rejuvenation prospects, backed by our forecast of FY22 financials well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,184 €
|1,212 €
|-0,028 €
|-2,31%
|09.12./12:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMV9MD66
|A3C5TG
|1,31 €
|1,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|1,192 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|1,204 €
|-2,11%
|11:57
|Frankfurt
|1,184 €
|-2,31%
|09:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,28 $
|-9,25%
|29.11.21
