Hormel Foods Under Pressure On Disappointing Q1 Earnings, Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, slumping by 5.5 percent. Hormel hit a two-month intraday low earlier in the session.





The steep drop by Hormel comes after the food company reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings and lowered its full year guidance.

