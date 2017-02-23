Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hormel Foods":
 Aktien      OS    


Hormel Foods Lowers FY17 Outlook




23.02.17 12:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Hormel Corp.

(HRL) lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017, citing challenging market conditions in the turkey industry.


For fiscal 2017, Hormel lowered its earnings outlook to a range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.71 per share for fiscal 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


"We are tempering our full year outlook for the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment given the shortfalls in the first quarter and the expected continuation of pricing pressure due to low commodity turkey prices. Improvements in our other segments are expected to offset some of the earnings headwinds from Jennie-O Turkey Store," Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,357 € 35,214 € -1,857 € -5,27% 23.02./14:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4404521001 850875 40,90 € 29,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,357 € -5,27%  14:49
NYSE 37,30 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Berlin 35,07 € -1,14%  08:08
Düsseldorf 35,05 € -1,27%  08:41
München 34,515 € -2,56%  13:32
Stuttgart 33,677 € -4,41%  14:16
Frankfurt 33,60 € -5,35%  14:31
Xetra 33,00 € -6,78%  14:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Hormel Foods (WKN: 850875) . 22.11.16
2 Hormel Foods ein Trendfolger 24.04.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...