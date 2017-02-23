Hormel Foods Corp Q1 Earnings Advance 0%
23.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $235.15 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $235.06 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.28 billion. This was down from $2.29 billion last year.
Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $235.15 Mln. vs. $235.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,389 €
|35,214 €
|0,175 €
|+0,50%
|23.02./13:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4404521001
|850875
|40,90 €
|29,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,389 €
|+0,50%
|12:55
|Xetra
|35,95 €
|+1,55%
|10:15
|Frankfurt
|35,656 €
|+0,44%
|10:24
|München
|35,42 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|NYSE
|37,30 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Stuttgart
|35,15 €
|-0,23%
|12:51
|Berlin
|35,07 €
|-1,14%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|35,05 €
|-1,27%
|08:41
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Hormel Foods (WKN: 850875) .
|22.11.16
|2
|Hormel Foods ein Trendfolger
|24.04.16