Hormel Foods Corp Q1 Earnings Advance 0%




23.02.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $235.15 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $235.06 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.28 billion. This was down from $2.29 billion last year.


Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $235.15 Mln. vs. $235.06 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,389 € 35,214 € 0,175 € +0,50% 23.02./13:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4404521001 850875 40,90 € 29,83 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,389 € +0,50%  12:55
Xetra 35,95 € +1,55%  10:15
Frankfurt 35,656 € +0,44%  10:24
München 35,42 € 0,00%  08:05
NYSE 37,30 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Stuttgart 35,15 € -0,23%  12:51
Berlin 35,07 € -1,14%  08:08
Düsseldorf 35,05 € -1,27%  08:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
