Hooter's Opens New Restaurant Brand: Hoots




16.02.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hooters, the restaurant chain famous for its scantily clad waitresses, has opened a new restaurant brand called Hoots, which will be a fast-casual service restaurant.


According to the company, the new restaurant will include a bar and the menu will feature only the most popular items from Hooters' current menu. In the new restaurant, employees will be wearing either V-neck or polo Hoots shirts with khaki pants, instead of the traditional tight T-shirts and short-shorts. There will be both male and female employees and customer will have to order at the counter versus table service at Hooters.


Hooters opened its first Hoots restaurant on Monday in the suburbs of Chicago.


"We have a lot to learn, but we are excited about the potential," Terry Marks, president and CEO of Hooters of America, the company's franchiser, said in a statement.


