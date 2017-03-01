Honeywell Targets Double-Digit Earnings Growth In 2017

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honeywell":

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc.



(HON) said it reaffirmed full year 2017 earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$7.10, ex-pension MTM, and first quarter earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.64. It targets Double-Digit Earnings Growth In 2017. The company will continue to drive organic growth and margin expansion through 2018 and beyond.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the first-quarter, and $7.04 per share fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Honeywell noted that it will hold its annual investor conference in New York City today, led by incoming Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk. The Company will highlight its expectations for strong organic sales growth and long-term earnings outperformance, and will showcase its Connected Technologies portfolio focused on differentiated innovations and continued commitment to improving the customer experience.

"As Honeywell's new CEO, my priority will be to accelerate organic growth across all of our business segments, further expand margins via commercial excellence and continued productivity rigor, and solidify Honeywell's position as a leading software-industrial company... Based on the enterprise-wide deployment of the Honeywell Operating System and portfolio investments we've made in the recent past, we expect financial outperformance in 2017 and over the long term,."said Adamczyk, who is serving as Honeywell President and Chief Operating Officer until becoming CEO on March 31.

"Honeywell's connected products give us a significant advantage over our competitors, supporting double-digit growth in our over $1 billion standalone software portfolio," continued Adamczyk.

"We delivered outstanding returns again in 2016, exceeding the S&P's total shareowner return by 300 basis points, and setting the stage for a successful 2017," said Honeywell Chairman and CEO Dave Cote.

