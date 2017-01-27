Erweiterte Funktionen

Honeywell Q4 Adj. Profit Matches View, But Revenues Miss; Backs FY Profit View




27.01.17 13:17
dpa-AFX


MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $1.034 billion or $1.34 per share from $1.194 billion or $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year.


Adjusted earnings matched analysts' expectations, while revenue missed their estimates.


In the pre-market trade, HON is trading at $115.00, down $2.97 or 2.52 percent.


Darius Adamczyk, President and Chief Operating Officer said, "Our business will benefit in the future from the investments we made in 2016. All of these actions, combined with our focus on enhancing organic growth, and the power of our connected businesses, make us optimistic about 2017 and beyond. We are reaffirming our 2017 earnings guidance today. As I discussed on our December outlook call, Honeywell will continue our focus on driving organic growth and margin expansion through new software opportunities, breakthrough initiatives, and an improved customer experience."


Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution, excluding pension mark-to-market expense and debt refinancing expense rose to $1.74 from $1.58 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Net sales for the quarter were $9.985 billion, compared to $9.982 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $10.15 billion. Honeywell sales for the fourth quarter were flat on a reported basis and down 1% on a core organic basis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
118,57 $ 117,97 $ 0,60 $ +0,51% 27.01./18:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4385161066 870153 120,02 $ 96,32 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,272 € -0,11%  15:33
Frankfurt 111,119 € +1,32%  16:10
Hannover 110,25 € +0,59%  08:05
München 109,51 € +0,54%  08:00
NYSE 118,57 $ +0,51%  18:38
Düsseldorf 110,12 € +0,36%  09:11
Stuttgart 110,246 € +0,31%  16:50
Berlin 109,97 € +0,29%  08:08
Hamburg 109,50 € -0,09%  12:36
  = Realtime
