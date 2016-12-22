Honda In Talks With Alphabet Unit To Integrate Self-driving Technology

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honda Motor":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co.



, Ltd. (HMC), announced it is entering into discussions with Waymo, an independent company of Alphabet Inc., to integrate its self-driving technology with Honda vehicles. If both parties agree to enter into a formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers based in Silicon Valley, California and Tochigi, Japan, would work closely with Waymo engineers based in Mountain View, California and Novi, Michigan.

Honda previously announced its intention to put production vehicles with automated driving capabilities on highways sometime around 2020.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

