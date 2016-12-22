Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Honda Motor":
 Aktien      OS    


Honda In Talks With Alphabet Unit To Integrate Self-driving Technology




22.12.16 07:42
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co.

, Ltd. (HMC), announced it is entering into discussions with Waymo, an independent company of Alphabet Inc., to integrate its self-driving technology with Honda vehicles. If both parties agree to enter into a formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers based in Silicon Valley, California and Tochigi, Japan, would work closely with Waymo engineers based in Mountain View, California and Novi, Michigan.


Honda previously announced its intention to put production vehicles with automated driving capabilities on highways sometime around 2020.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,0037 $ 28,93 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.11./22:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3854600008 853226 32,84 $ 24,20 $
Werte im Artikel
30,00 plus
+3,71%
808,50 minus
-0,46%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,92 € +0,38%  10:56
Nasdaq OTC Other 30,0037 $ +3,71%  19.12.16
Stuttgart 29,14 € +1,53%  19:36
Frankfurt 28,915 € +1,23%  13:57
Düsseldorf 28,93 € +0,87%  11:08
Berlin 28,91 € +0,73%  08:08
Hamburg 28,905 € +0,71%  08:04
München 28,91 € +0,68%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 HONDA MOTOR kurz vor Aus. 29.07.16
1 Druckluft statt Scheibenwischer 23.04.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...