Honda Motor Reports 7.9% Increase In Worldwide Production

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co.



Ltd. (HMC) Monday announced 7.9 percent increase in worldwide production for December to 409,590 units. Japan recorded 11.6 percent increase in production to 77,923 units and Outside Japan production was 331.667 units, up 7.1 percent from the last year.

Exports in North America recorded 19.5 percent increase to 9,705 units and U.S. reported 20.3 percent growth in exports to 9,700 units.

Worldwide total production for the full year climbed 10 percent to 4.999 million units. Production in Japan increased 12.3 percent to 820,226 units. Production outside Japan rose 9.6 percent to 4.179 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

