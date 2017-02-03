Erweiterte Funktionen

Honda Motor Q3 Profit Climbs, Sales Revenue Down; Lifts FY Outlook




03.02.17 07:39
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co.

, Ltd. (HMC) reported Friday that its third-quarter consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 35.9 percent to 168.8 billion yen from 124.1 billion yen last year.


Operating profit grew 27.4 percent from last year to 207.6 billion yen mainly with positive effect of cost reduction efforts.


Sales revenue declined to 3.50 trillion yen from 3.62 trillion yen a year ago.


Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised upward its forecast for attributable profit by 130 billion yen to 545 billion yen, and operating profit view was lifted by 135 billion yen to 785 billion yen.


Consolidated sales revenue forecast for full year has been lifted by 400 billion yen to 13.8 trillion yen. The revision was despite a decline in consolidated unit sales for motorcycles and automobile businesses.


The quarterly dividend for the third quarter would be 24 yen per share, an increase of 2 yen per share compared to previous forecast.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



