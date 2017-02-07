Erweiterte Funktionen

Honda Motor, Hitachi Automotive Sign MoU To Form JV For Electric Vehicle Motors




07.02.17 09:13
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co.

, Ltd. (HMC) and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., announced Tuesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to form a joint venture company for electric vehicle motors.


The MoU was signed on February 3. The two companies now will conduct formal discussions regarding the establishment of the new company.


The joint venture company is for the development, manufacture and sales of motors for electric vehicles. Subsidiary operations of the new Japan-based joint venture are planned for the United States and People's Republic of China, each with manufacturing and sales functions.


The companies said they aim to use the collaboration between a vehicle manufacturer and supplier to generate technological synergy and economies of scale that will strengthen their competitive advantage and business foundation for the motors at the core of an electric vehicle system.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



