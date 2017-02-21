Home Depot Sees Higher FY17 Results As Q4 Tops View; To Buy Back $15 Bln Shares

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Home Depot":

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot Inc.



(HD), the world's largest home improvement retailer, Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 earnings per share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 10.5 percent, or $7.13.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales would grow approximately 4.6 percent and comparable store sales growth would be approximately 4.6 percent

The company also expects gross margin decrease of approximately 15 basis points and operating margin expansion of approximately 30 basis points.

In its fourth quarter, net earnings were $1.7 billion, or $1.44 per share, compared with net earnings of $1.5 billion or $1.17 per share last year. Earnings per share increased 23.1 percent.

Home Depot's sales were $22.2 billion for the fourth quarter, a 5.8 percent increase from last year's $20.98 billion. Comparable store sales were positive 5.8 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.3 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter on sales of $21.79 billion.

Further, the company said its targeted dividend payout ratio will be increased to 55 percent of net earnings from 50 percent.

The board of directors declared a 29 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share.

In addition, the board has authorized a $15 billion share repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization.

In pre-market activity, Home Depot shares were gaining 3.5 percent to $147.99.

