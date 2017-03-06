Home Depot Hiring 80k Seasonals

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Home Depot":

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) announced its plans to hire more than 80,000 seasonal employees to meet the strong traffic during the busy spring season.





The company has made changes to its online application process in order to make it easier and faster to apply for jobs.

"We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they're shopping with us or applying for a position," said Tim Crow, EVP -- Human Resources.

The company says that applying for a position at Home Depot will now only take 15 minutes and can be applied using mobile devices and tablets as well.

The company is hiring across its nearly 2,000 U.S. stores as well as 75 distribution facilities. The company seeks to hire new employees in positions ranging from cashiers to freight handlers to customer service representatives.

