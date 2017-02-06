HomeServe Names David Bower CFO

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Monday announced the appointment of David Bower as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

He will join Board and the executive committee from Monday.


David has been serving as Group Finance Director for the last six years and interim CFO since June 2016. He joined the company in 2005.


Prior to joining HomeServe, Bower was with Arthur Andersen.


Bitte warten...