Hologic Inc Announces 10% Gain In Q1 Profit




01.02.17 22:27
dpa-AFX


BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $148.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $135.1 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $734.4 million. This was up from $695.2 million last year.


Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $148.1 Mln. vs. $135.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $734.4 Mln vs. $695.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $675 - $685 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $1.94 Full year revenue guidance: $2.785 - $2.825 Bln


