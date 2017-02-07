Holiday Inn Suffers Data Breach

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, owner of Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites and Hotel Indigo, confirmed that it suffered a data breach on 12 of its hotels in the US, which compromised the payment cards details used at their restaurants and bars.





In December, several banks had identified InterContinental Hotels Group as the common link between several customers who were victim of fraudulent credit card transactions.

According to the company, the data breach was discovered on December 28 after clients reported unauthorized, fraudulent charges on cards previously used at a number of US hotels owned by the hotel giant.

The company said the hotel's online and front desk payment systems were not affected by breach, however, the malware attack compromised card details from restaurants and bars.

The company has notified customers who used cards at the affected eateries between August 2016 and December 2016.

The company said it hired cybersecurity firms following reports of a possible violation. Findings show that malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants and bars of 12 IHG managed properties.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM