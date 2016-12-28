Holiday Inn Parent Looking Into Possible Data Breach
28.12.16 23:51
dpa-AFX
DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn, is reportedly investigating into a possible credit card information breach at some of its hotels in the US.
The hotel chain has hired a computer security firm to help with the investigation, reported KrebsonSecurity.
IHG operates more than 5,000 hotels across nearly 100 countries.In addition to the Holiday Inn chain, InterContinental owns a number of other chains including Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, Hotel Indigo, Even Hotels, and Kimpton.
IHG in a statement said, "IHG takes the protection of payment card data very seriously. We were made aware of a report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards that were recently used at a small number of U.S.-based hotel locations. We immediately launched an investigation, which includes retaining a leading computer security firm to provide us with additional support. We continue to work with the payment card networks."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,923 €
|41,427 €
|-0,504 €
|-1,22%
|28.12./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYXK6398
|A2AGV4
|43,82 €
|30,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|41,705 €
|+0,42%
|28.12.16
|München
|41,845 €
|0,00%
|28.12.16
|Stuttgart
|41,125 €
|0,00%
|28.12.16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|43,50 $
|0,00%
|16.12.16
|Düsseldorf
|40,995 €
|-0,91%
|28.12.16
|Frankfurt
|40,923 €
|-1,22%
|28.12.16