Hochschild To Investigate Accident At Inmaculada Mine

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.



L) reported that a fatal accident involving two contractors occurred on 31 January 2017, at the Inmaculada mine in southern Peru. The Group said an investigation is currently underway with operations at Inmaculada suspended until its completion.

Ignacio Bustamante, CEO said: "We have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and are offering support to the family and employees at the mine site."

