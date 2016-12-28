Hitachi Considers Transfer Of Shares Of Hitachi Koki

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hitachi":

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) announced the company is considering the growth strategy for Hitachi Koki, including transfer of the shares of Hitachi Koki.



Hitachi issued the statement in response to media reports regarding discussions by the company to sell the power tools unit to KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR), in a deal that could be valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

Hitachi said no formal decision has been made currently, and the company will announce it in a timely manner.

