Hitachi 9-month Net Income Rises; Revenues Down 10%




01.02.17 08:07
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported nine-month net income to shareholders of 191.2 billion yen compared to 172.9 billion yen, prior year.

Earnings per share was 39.60 yen compared to 35.79 yen. EBIT decreased to 362.0 billion yen from 410.9 billion yen. Nine-month revenues decreased 10% year-over-year to 6.52 trillion yen.


The company said its net income to shareholders increased due to decreases in income taxes and net income to non-controlling interests.


For fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the company targets: revenues of 9 trillion yen; EBIT of 450 billion yen; and net income to stockholders of 200 billion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,259 € 5,317 € -0,058 € -1,09% 01.02./08:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3788600009 853219 5,67 € 3,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,38 € +0,56%  08:22
München 5,448 € +2,48%  08:06
Frankfurt 5,30 € 0,00%  09:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,50 $ -0,36%  19.01.17
Berlin 5,248 € -0,40%  08:08
Düsseldorf 5,317 € -0,71%  09:33
Stuttgart 5,259 € -1,09%  08:01
