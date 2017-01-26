Erweiterte Funktionen



Himax Technologies Says Q4 Earnings Miss Guidance




26.01.17 12:42
dpa-AFX


TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) pre-announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter.


The company noted that gross margin and earnings per share for the fourth quarter missed its guidance due to an additional inventory write-down. However, revenues for the quarter were in-line with its outlook.


The latest quarter's results include a non-cash inventory write-down totaling $12.0 million.


After the write-down, earnings per ADS for the fourth quarter were 2.6 cents, below the company's guided range of 8.5 to 11.0 cents. Adjusted earnings per ADS were 2.8 cents, below the company's guided range of 8.7 to 11.2 cents.


Excluding the additional inventory write-down, reported and adjusted earnings per share would have been 8.6 cents and 8.8 cents, respectively and met the company's original guidance.


Revenues for the fourth quarter were $203.4 million, a sequential decline of 6.7 percent from $218.1 million in the preceding third quarter of 2016 and in-line with the company's guidance of a 4.0 percent to 9.0 percent sequential decline.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,104 € 5,018 € 0,086 € +1,71% 26.01./13:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US43289P1066 A0JKBX 10,62 € 4,93 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,104 € +1,71%  12:11
Stuttgart 5,001 € +0,22%  08:04
Nasdaq 5,41 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
München 5,094 € -0,35%  08:00
Berlin 5,001 € -1,75%  08:08
Frankfurt 5,00 € -3,85%  12:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
40 Himax 23.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...