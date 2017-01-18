Erweiterte Funktionen



Hikma's Unit Roxane Gets US Approval For Generic Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution




18.01.17 11:41
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.

L, HKMPY) announced Wednesday that its unit Roxane Laboratories, Inc. has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution, 500 mg/mL, the generic equivalent to Xyrem.


Roxane's Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution is indicated for the treatment of cataplexy, which is sudden loss of muscle strength, and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.


Roxane is currently involved in patent litigation concerning this product in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.


Hikma noted that Roxane is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity following the launch of its product, as it was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with paragraph IV certification for Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution, 500 mg/mL.


Sodium Oxybate is a central nervous system depressant. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC reported net sales of Xyrem of approximately $955 million in 2015.


Because of various risks, Roxane's Sodium Oxybate will be available only through the Sodium Oxybate REMS Program. Prescribers and patients must enroll in the program.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,123 € 22,123 € -   € 0,00% 18.01./13:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0LCW083 A0HG69 32,00 € 18,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,123 € 0,00%  17.01.17
Düsseldorf 22,475 € +2,63%  10:28
Stuttgart 22,122 € +1,75%  11:08
Berlin 22,46 € +1,42%  11:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,40 $ +0,95%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 21,805 € -3,03%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...