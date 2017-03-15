Erweiterte Funktionen



Hikma Pharma FY16 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY17 Revenues




15.03.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.

L, HKMPY) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax was $210 million, down from $318 million last year.


Profit attributable to shareholders declined 22 percent to $155 million from $252 million last year. Basic earnings per share fell 34 percent to 66.5 cents.


The financial results included the consolidation of ten months of Roxane Laboratories, now West-Ward Columbus.


Core profit before tax was $359 million, in line with 2015. Group core basic earnings per share were 118.5 cents, compared to 143.7 cents a year ago.


Group revenue increased 35% to $1.95 billion from $1.44 billion last year, after the consolidation of ten months of revenue from West-Ward Columbus. Revenues grew 39% in constant currency.


Further, the company proposed final dividend of 22 cents per share, and full year dividend of 33 cents per share, up from 32 cents per share for the full year in 2015.


Looking ahead, Group revenue in 2017 is expected to be around $2.2 billion in constant currency.


