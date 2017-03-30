Higher Open Tipped For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, retreating almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau, although the market may snap its losing streak on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with the formal beginning of the Brexit process offset by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the telecoms, a mixed bag from the properties and support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slid 11.63 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,241.31 after trading between 3,233.28 and 3,262.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 14.83 points or 0.73 percent to end at 2,019.39.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.30 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, Bank of China gained 0.27 percent, Vanke dropped 1.22 percent, Gemdale picked up 0.18 percent, China Life shed 0.76 percent, PetroChina was unchanged and China Unicom lost 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, eventually finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 42.18 points or 0.2 percent to 20,659.32, while the NASDAQ rose 22.41 points or 0.4 percent to 5,897.55 and the S&P added 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 2,361.13.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves amid continued uncertainty about President Donald Trump's policy agenda following the failure of the Republican health care bill.

Developments in the U.K. were also in focus after the British government sent a notification letter to European Council President Donald Tusk formally beginning the country's exit from the European Union.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said that pending home sales rebounded by much more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures rallied to three-week highs Wednesday after data showed a smaller than expected build in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.14 or 2.4 percent to $49.51/bbl.

