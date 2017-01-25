Erweiterte Funktionen



Hexcel Corp. Earnings Advance 10% In Q4




25.01.17 22:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $59.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $53.9 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $483.5 million. This was up from $464.9 million last year.


Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $59.5 Mln. vs. $53.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $483.5 Mln vs. $464.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%


