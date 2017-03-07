Erweiterte Funktionen



Hewlett Packard To Acquire Nimble Storage For $1 Bln Deal




07.03.17 14:24
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the San Jose, California -based Nimble Storage, a provider of predictive all-flash and hybrid-flash storage solutions.


As per the agreement, HPE will pay $12.50 per share in cash with a net cash purchase price of $1.0 billion. A subsidiary of HPE will commence a tender offer to purchase the outstanding shares of Nimble common stock. HPE will also assume or pay out Nimble's unvested equity awards, with a value of approximately $200 million at closing.


The deal is expected to be accretive to HPE earnings in the first full fiscal year following the close. The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed in April.


Nimble will merge with a subsidiary of HPE and become a wholly owned subsidiary of HPE. Following the completion of the transaction, Nimble shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.


HPE said Nimble's predictive flash offerings for the entry to midrange segments are complementary to its scalable midrange to high-end 3PAR solutions and affordable MSA products.


Nimble, founded in 2007, has around 1,300 employees worldwide.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,721 € 21,60 € 0,121 € +0,56% 07.03./15:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US42824C1099 A140KD 23,55 € 13,66 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,721 € +0,56%  13:38
Düsseldorf 21,675 € +1,29%  08:59
Berlin 21,705 € +0,51%  08:08
Frankfurt 21,706 € +0,30%  10:25
Hamburg 21,695 € +0,25%  08:03
Hannover 21,695 € +0,25%  08:03
München 21,845 € 0,00%  08:02
Xetra 21,315 € 0,00%  06.03.17
NYSE 23,07 $ 0,00%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 21,722 € -0,39%  14:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 HP Enterprise Company (HPE) . 09.12.16
5 HP Inc. (HPQ) 14.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...