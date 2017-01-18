Erweiterte Funktionen



Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Buy SimpliVity For $650 Mln




18.01.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Tuesday said it agreed to buy SimpliVity, a provider of software-defined, hyperconverged infrastructure, for $650 million in cash.


The hyperconverged market was estimated to be about $2.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent, to nearly $6 billion, by 2020, the company said.


HPE believes that by combining its infrastructure, automation and cloud management software with SimpliVity's software-defined data management platform will help the company deliver the industry's only "built-for-enterprise" hyperconverged offering.


"This transaction expands HPE's software-defined capability and fits squarely within our strategy to make Hybrid IT simple for customers," said Meg Whitman, President and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "More and more customers are looking for solutions that bring them secure, highly resilient, on-premises infrastructure at cloud economics. That's exactly where we're focused."


HPE expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first full fiscal year. The company expects to closed the deal in the second quarter, subject to regulatory review and approval.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,69 $ 22,94 $ -0,25 $ -1,09% 18.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US42824C1099 A140KD 24,79 $ 11,63 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,125 € -1,89%  17.01.17
München 21,505 € 0,00%  17.01.17
Stuttgart 21,343 € 0,00%  17.01.17
Düsseldorf 21,425 € -0,14%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 21,397 € -0,14%  17.01.17
Hamburg 21,44 € -0,33%  17.01.17
Hannover 21,44 € -0,33%  17.01.17
Berlin 21,31 € -0,75%  17.01.17
NYSE 22,69 $ -1,09%  17.01.17
Xetra 21,40 € -1,18%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 HP Enterprise Company (HPE) . 09.12.16
5 HP Inc. (HPQ) 14.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...