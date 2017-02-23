Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Climb 6% In Q1

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 22:33
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $772 million, or $0.45 per share. This was higher than $731 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $11.41 billion. This was down from $12.72 billion last year.


Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $772 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $11.41 Bln vs. $12.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.88 - $1.98


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



