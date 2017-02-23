Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Climb 6% In Q1
23.02.17 22:33
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $772 million, or $0.45 per share. This was higher than $731 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $11.41 billion. This was down from $12.72 billion last year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $772 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $11.41 Bln vs. $12.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.3%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.41 - $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.88 - $1.98
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,66 $
|24,78 $
|-0,12 $
|-0,48%
|23.02./23:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US42824C1099
|A140KD
|24,88 $
|12,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,40 €
|-0,10%
|23.02.17
|Berlin
|23,525 €
|+0,86%
|23.02.17
|Hannover
|23,385 €
|+0,30%
|23.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|23,385 €
|+0,28%
|23.02.17
|München
|23,37 €
|+0,24%
|23.02.17
|Hamburg
|23,385 €
|+0,19%
|23.02.17
|Stuttgart
|23,288 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Xetra
|23,35 €
|-0,15%
|23.02.17
|NYSE
|24,66 $
|-0,48%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|23,178 €
|-0,80%
|23.02.17
