Hewlett Packard Enterprise Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains Firmly Negative

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have regained some ground but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday.



HPE is currently down by 7.3 percent.

The initial drop by HPE came after the corporate hardware and software maker reported better than expected first quarter earnings but lowered its full year guidance.

