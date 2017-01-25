Erweiterte Funktionen
Hess Q4 Net Loss Widens
25.01.17 14:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hess Corp. (HES) Wednesday announced a wider fourth quarter net loss attributable to the company to $4.892 billion from $1.82 billion in the prior year.
On a per share basis, loss was $15.65, wider than $6.43 last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $305 million or $1.01 per share.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to record a loss of $1.09 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter edged down to $1.386 billion from $1.387 billion last year. Wall Street was looking for $1.23 billion.
