Hershey Sees FY17 Earnings Above Estimates
03.02.17 13:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Hershey Co. (HSY) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017. The company projects full-year earnings above analysts' estimates.
For fiscal 2017, Hershey forecast adjusted earnings per share to increase 7 percent to 9 percent, to a range of $4.72 to $4.81. This includes a benefit from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update or ASU 2016-09 of about $0.05 per share.
The company forecasts full-year net sales growth of 2 percent to 3 percent, including a net benefit from acquisitions of about 0.5 points and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.64 per share for the year on revenues of $7.63 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,392 €
|98,392 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./15:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4278661081
|851297
|103,84 €
|77,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,392 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|97,94 €
|+1,21%
|09:37
|Frankfurt
|98,092 €
|+1,18%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|98,10 €
|+1,15%
|08:02
|Berlin
|97,88 €
|+0,94%
|08:13
|München
|97,85 €
|+0,60%
|08:09
|NYSE
|105,59 $
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|97,678 €
|-0,05%
|08:06
