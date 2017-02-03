Hershey Sees FY17 Earnings Above Estimates

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Hershey Co. (HSY) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017. The company projects full-year earnings above analysts' estimates.





For fiscal 2017, Hershey forecast adjusted earnings per share to increase 7 percent to 9 percent, to a range of $4.72 to $4.81. This includes a benefit from the adoption of Accounting Standards Update or ASU 2016-09 of about $0.05 per share.

The company forecasts full-year net sales growth of 2 percent to 3 percent, including a net benefit from acquisitions of about 0.5 points and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.64 per share for the year on revenues of $7.63 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

