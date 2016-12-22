Erweiterte Funktionen



Hershey Posting Notable Gain After Naming Michele Buck Next CEO




22.12.16 19:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chocolate giant Hershey (HSY) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, climbing by 1.1 percent. With the gain, shares of Hershey have reached their best intraday level in nearly four months.


The gain by Hershey comes after the company appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Buck as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,44 $ 103,17 $ 1,27 $ +1,23% 23.12./00:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4278661081 851297 117,79 $ 82,42 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		99,727 € +1,23%  22.12.16
NYSE 104,44 $ +1,23%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 98,62 € +0,19%  22.12.16
München 98,48 € +0,12%  22.12.16
Berlin 98,50 € +0,09%  22.12.16
Hamburg 98,42 € +0,03%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 98,524 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 99,886 € 0,00%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Hershey wieder einen Blick wer. 15.04.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...