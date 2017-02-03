Hershey Co. Q4 Earnings Advance 5%
03.02.17 13:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $249.66 million, or $1.17 per share. This was higher than $237.04 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.97 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.
Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $249.66 Mln. vs. $237.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,392 €
|98,392 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./15:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4278661081
|851297
|103,84 €
|77,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,392 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|97,94 €
|+1,21%
|09:37
|Frankfurt
|98,092 €
|+1,18%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|98,10 €
|+1,15%
|08:02
|Berlin
|97,88 €
|+0,94%
|08:13
|München
|97,85 €
|+0,60%
|08:09
|NYSE
|105,59 $
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|97,678 €
|-0,05%
|08:06
