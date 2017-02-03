Hershey Co. Q4 Earnings Advance 5%

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $249.66 million, or $1.17 per share. This was higher than $237.04 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.97 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.


Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $249.66 Mln. vs. $237.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,392 € 98,392 € -   € 0,00% 03.02./15:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4278661081 851297 103,84 € 77,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		98,392 € 0,00%  01.02.17
Düsseldorf 97,94 € +1,21%  09:37
Frankfurt 98,092 € +1,18%  08:01
Hamburg 98,10 € +1,15%  08:02
Berlin 97,88 € +0,94%  08:13
München 97,85 € +0,60%  08:09
NYSE 105,59 $ 0,00%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 97,678 € -0,05%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  


Bitte warten...