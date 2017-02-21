Henry Schein Inc. Reveals 9% Advance In Q4 Profit
21.02.17 13:26
dpa-AFX
MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc.
(HSIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $151.28 million, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $139.26 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $3.12 billion. This was up from $2.85 billion last year.
Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $151.28 Mln. vs. $139.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.17 - $7.30
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
