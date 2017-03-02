Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Henkel Vz":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Henkel Offers $1.05 Bln For Darex Packaging Business Of GCP Applied Technologies




02.03.17 07:25
dpa-AFX


DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) announced Thursday the submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies on a cash and debt free basis of $1.05 billion or around 995 million euros.


Henkel said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. to acquire the global Darex Packaging Technologies business.


In connection with this binding offer, GCP will begin a consultation process with the relevant Works Councils and Labor Unions. Upon completion of that process, it is intended to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement in respect of the proposed sale. The proposed transaction will also be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.


Darex supplies high-performance sealants and coatings for the metal packaging industry. In fiscal 2016, Darex Packaging generated sales of around $300 million or around 285 million euros. Darex has about 700 employees and 20 sites in 19 countries.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,35 € 119,40 € -0,05 € -0,04% 02.03./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006048432 604843 123,00 € 93,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		119,40 € 0,00%  09:08
Hannover 119,66 € +1,48%  08:29
Düsseldorf 119,40 € +1,26%  08:11
Berlin 119,26 € +1,16%  08:00
Hamburg 119,66 € +0,43%  08:29
München 119,26 € +0,39%  08:00
Stuttgart 119,669 € +0,22%  08:45
Frankfurt 119,30 € -0,03%  09:01
Xetra 119,30 € -0,08%  09:12
Nasdaq OTC Other 126,50 $ -1,17%  23.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
392 Henkel Vz. 21.02.17
173 Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX. 03.04.15
1 Gute Chancen 20.08.14
  Arivas Flop 10 und die Perform. 14.07.13
313 Börsenausblick: Berichtsaison tre. 12.03.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...