Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Opportunities Trust - Riding the next wave with stabilisers




27.05.22 08:00
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) is unusual in that its unconstrained mandate means it can buy into very small companies and hold them no matter how large they get. Managers James Henderson and Laura Foll explain that the investment trust structure enables them to own micro-caps (sub-£50m), which can be very illiquid and therefore unsuitable for an open-ended fund. For example, AIM-listed Serica Energy (the top holding at c 3.6% of the portfolio) now has a market cap of c £900m but it was only c £48m when HOT first invested in late 2013. Meanwhile, the trust’s all-cap nature means that, unlike a dedicated smaller companies fund, it can also own mega-caps such as Shell (£172bn) and HSBC (£101bn). HOT has underperformed the broad UK stock market in recent months after a very strong FY21, but has a compelling longer-term track record, ranking first in the AIC UK All Companies sector over three, five and 10 years.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Aktie vor Kurssprung: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:22 , Aktiennews
Denkzettel für District Metals-Chefs!
12:22 , Aktiennews
Ist es endlich vollbracht, Veon?
12:22 , Aktiennews
Daimler Truck Aktie: Das ist ein absoluter Be [...]
12:22 , Aktiennews
Wayfair Aktie: Hilfe!
12:22 , Aktiennews
Nikola Aktie: Ein Crash wie aus dem Lehrbuch [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...