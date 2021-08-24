Erweiterte Funktionen
Helma Eigenheimbau - Business expansion regains momentum
24.08.21 13:32
Edison Investment Research
In H121, Helma Eigenheimbau (Helma) reported a 41.2% y-o-y improvement in revenue to €161.4m and a 70.7% y-o-y increase in new order intake to €197.2m. With a significant land bank, offering c €1.8bn potential revenue to be realised over the next five to seven years, the company is well-positioned to continue its robust business expansion in all three segments. Management confirmed its guidance of total group revenue of €300–310m and EBT of €25–26m in FY21, targeting €400m and €40m, respectively, by 2024. The company also expects annual new order intake in FY21 to exceed the FY20 figure of €312.5m by 20–25%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,60 €
|67,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.08./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0EQ578
|A0EQ57
|68,80 €
|34,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,60 €
|0,00%
|17:46
|Hannover
|68,40 €
|+3,32%
|10:41
|Hamburg
|67,80 €
|+2,42%
|08:09
|München
|67,40 €
|+2,12%
|08:00
|Xetra
|67,80 €
|+1,19%
|17:36
|Frankfurt
|67,60 €
|+0,30%
|14:01
|Düsseldorf
|67,40 €
|0,00%
|17:01
|Stuttgart
|67,40 €
|0,00%
|16:45
|Berlin
|67,80 €
|0,00%
|17:12
= Realtime
