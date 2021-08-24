Erweiterte Funktionen

Helma Eigenheimbau - Business expansion regains momentum




24.08.21 13:32
Edison Investment Research

In H121, Helma Eigenheimbau (Helma) reported a 41.2% y-o-y improvement in revenue to €161.4m and a 70.7% y-o-y increase in new order intake to €197.2m. With a significant land bank, offering c €1.8bn potential revenue to be realised over the next five to seven years, the company is well-positioned to continue its robust business expansion in all three segments. Management confirmed its guidance of total group revenue of €300–310m and EBT of €25–26m in FY21, targeting €400m and €40m, respectively, by 2024. The company also expects annual new order intake in FY21 to exceed the FY20 figure of €312.5m by 20–25%.

