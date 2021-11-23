Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hellenic Petroleum":
Hellenic Petroleum - Recovery in oil demand supports operations
23.11.21 09:06
Edison Investment Research
Hellenic Petroleum, a leading oil refiner in Greece, reported Q321 EBITDA of €125m, up 90% from Q320 (€66m), with improved performance across all segments. We expect it to continue to benefit from favourable refining margins and higher demand for transport fuels in the coming months due to increased economic activity. However, this should be partially offset by higher operating costs due to sharply rising energy prices.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,01 €
|6,18 €
|-0,17 €
|-2,75%
|23.11./11:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS298343005
|914999
|6,62 €
|5,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,01 €
|-2,75%
|22.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|5,95 €
|0,00%
|11:01
|Stuttgart
|5,88 €
|0,00%
|09:26
|Berlin
|6,00 €
|0,00%
|11:05
|Frankfurt
|5,94 €
|-2,62%
|09:33
|München
|6,03 €
|-3,05%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|50
|Hellenic Petroleum die Chance ?.
|23.02.17