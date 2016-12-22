WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.



D., signaled Thursday she is likely to remain in the Senate rather than join President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

In an interview with local radio station KFGO, Heitkamp said staying in the Senate is "likely" going to be the outcome.

Heitkamp met with Trump earlier this month and was mentioned as a contender for Secretary of Energy or Interior, but the president-elect has subsequently announced other choices for those positions.

While Heitkamp reportedly remains in the mix for Agriculture Secretary, Politico said she faces fierce resistance from Trump's rural advisers.

"I'm not saying 'never never,' but I will tell you that I'm very, very honored to serve the people of North Dakota and I hope that no matter what I do, that will always be my first priority," Heitkamp told KFGO.

If Heitkamp were to join the administration, her Senate seat would be filled by North Dakota's Republican Governor, although she is expected to face a tough re-election fight in 2018 even if she remains in the Senate.

